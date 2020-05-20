Philly's Music Superstars getting ready for PHLove Concert - Watch it on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia music ROYALTY will be teaming up for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration - all to help Philadelphia's COVID-19 fund.
Who is on the list?
Daryl Hall!
Patti Labelle!
Questlove!
Ok, we'll run out of lines and exclamation points, because we aren't halfway through the lineup:
DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts and Friends, WALL0267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator Jerry Blavat, Pastor Alyn and the Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.
It will be the most powerful hour of music you will see - and it's on 6abc and 6abc.com from 7 to 8 on Thursday night.
These great talents are joining together for raise support and awareness for the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
"Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."
The show is being presented on behalf of the Middleton family.
"These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us - particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."
Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits, prioritizing support for people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The region's seniors, homeless, the impoverished and those with disabilities are among those coronavirus has hurt the most.
It's an event you don't want to miss, for a cause you will want to help.
Watch on 6abc, Thursday night beginning at 7.
