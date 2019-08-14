Photos from the ground and Chooper 6 show the massive police presence. In two, you can see a puff of debris as a bullet ricochets just feet from several crouching officers.
PHOTOS: Standoff and Shooting Scene in Philadelphia
The scene of the Tioga-Nicetown standoff and shooting
Six Philadelphia police officers were shot after an attempt to serve a warrant at a home in the Tioga-Nicetown section.
Photos from the ground and Chooper 6 show the massive police presence. In two, you can see a puff of debris as a bullet ricochets just feet from several crouching officers.
Photos from the ground and Chooper 6 show the massive police presence. In two, you can see a puff of debris as a bullet ricochets just feet from several crouching officers.
Related topics:
police officer shot
police officer shot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More