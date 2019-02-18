Piles of garbage fester at Camden apartment complex

Residents turned to Action News for help, saying they have been forced to live around filth for weeks.Garbage has been piling up at the Crestbury Apartments at 8th and Olive in Camden, New Jersey.In all, 31 dumpsters are overflowing.Residents of this sprawling apartment complex at 2540 South 8th Street tell Action News it's been weeks now since they've seen a trash truck."It's been out here for quite a couple weeks now. I guess they don't care," said Charles Williams. "They ain't trying to do nothing They ain't gonna do nothing.""It's disgusting. It's like it's going to bring rats, mice, and everything. It's horrible that we have to live like this," said Zakiyyah Anderson.In a cul de sac near a playground, there were three dumpsters filled to the max with trash spilling out into the street."This trash is ridiculous. Come out. It's all in the streets. It's ridiculous. This is how we live," said another resident. "This is how they want us to live, like they don't even care about us."The management office was closed today for the holiday. The city is aware of the problem.. one official now saying it's become a public health issue and inspectors will be out tomorrow."We need help over here. We need something.. got to be done," said Anderson.Waste Management, the company contracted to remove the trash, told Action News this all stems from an account issue.One city official tells Action News the bill hasn't been paid in months. Waste Management now says they will be out on Tuesday to empty the dumpsters out of respect to residents.Apartment management and the owner here still has to answer to the city health department.-----