Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5144283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Apartment complex has issues with trash in Camden: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 18, 2019

Crews arrived here early Tuesday morning to clear away the trash at the Crestbury Apartments in Camden, New Jersey.The mayor says the owners will have to answer to the city and the county for what happened here.Heavy equipment was brought in today for a heavy workload.Garbage had been accumulating for weeks at the Crestbury Apartments, a Winn Companies property.Thirty-one dumpsters, overflowing trash, refuse spilling into the streets, near homes at the sprawling complex. County health inspectors were out on foot inspecting the premises.One resident said, "We pay our rent but this is what we deal with. They don't do anything but they want their rent.""What I'm concerned about is the children around here. There's rats, raccoons, possums, because of the trash that they don't want to pay for," said Arica Holmes of Camden.Waste management, the company contracted to remove the trash sent crews to clear the rubbish, they say out of respect for residents despite an account issue with the owners. Camden Mayor Frank Moran says the owners haven't paid their bill to waste management for months."We're going to throw the book at them. This is unacceptable, said Mayor Moran.The city mobilized its crews to help in the effort and will bill the owners."We have heavy equipment, we're going to move trash, load it, get it out of here, and we'll take it to the dump site. And we're going to bill them for it," said Mayor Moran.The trash problem seems to be addressed for now but residents worry it's a matter of time before it happens again.-----