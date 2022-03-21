Business

Pinball Gallery attracting gamers to Malvern

By Timothy Walton
The Pinball Gallery brings an arcade vibe to Malvern with more than 100 games to play. The Gallery has been open since 2009 and is one of the few spaces in the area holding monthly pinball tournaments and pinball leagues for competitive pinballers. Inside you will find games that date back to 1932, classic arcade games that have been around for decades and newcomers to the gaming scene. Gamers pay a flat fee to play for an hour, 2 hours or all day. They also have games that require coins to raise moeny for MS Research.

Pinball Gallery | Facebook | Instagram

81 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355
