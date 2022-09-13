Top Philadelphia chefs hosting fundraiser for women's reproductive rights

Close to two dozen chefs and bakers are getting ready to cook up a feast for a fundraiser called "The Pineapple Club Party."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the biggest names in Philadelphia's culinary community are coming together this weekend to raise money for women's reproductive rights.

Chefs and other vendors will fill the space at Bok Bar in South Philadelphia this Sunday, September 18, with one common goal.

One hundred percent of the ticket sales will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds and the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA.

Organizers say the second they put the call out, chefs started signing up.

"No one even hesitated," says Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club and co-organizer of The Pineapple Club. "It was overwhelming. Everyone said, 'Please let me know how I can help.' It was really astounding from our chef friends and the community and also the sponsors."

Shulman says every penny of the ticket sales will go straight to those two organizations committed to abortion access, bodily autonomy, and reproductive freedom.

She says they hosted another event in July, and with a quick turnaround, they managed to raise $30,000 for reproductive rights.

This time there's a lineup of Philly's top chefs, live music by Snacktime, raffles, auctions and more.

The pineapple signifies the hospitality industry.

Schulman says they are planning more charity events for various causes in the future.

