It's called the "Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle" cheesesteak and it is topped with edible glitter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians might call this a violation. A restaurant owner in Syracuse, New York is giving customers the option of having a pink sauce on their cheesesteak.

He is seizing on the "Barbie" movie craze, calling the bright pink sauce "Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle."

The cheesesteak is then topped with edible glitter.

The pink sauce is made from red dragon fruit and house-made ranch.

Would you try it?