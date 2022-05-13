High school student identified in fatal Pittsgrove Township crash

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township.
He was a student at Arthur P. Schalick High School.
The crash occurred on Tuesday, May 3, around 6 a.m. at Deer Pen Park.
Police say D'Anjou was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by another Schalick High School student.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across Rt. 553 and crashed into a tree in the middle of the park.
D'Anjou was killed. The male driver was injured.
"Everyone loved him, that's the main thing that hit hard," senior Michael Donovan told Action News just days after the crash.
This was the second tragedy to hit the high school recently. Several weeks ago, a Schalick student was hit and killed while riding his bicycle.
"We're all kind of helping each other out, picking each other up, doing the best we can. It's a small school, not many kids go here. We're all close-knit," Donovan said. "We just got to do our best to help each other."