fatal crash

High school student identified in fatal Pittsgrove Township crash

State police identify the student who was killed as 15-year-old Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: May 13, 2022

PITTSGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- State police have confirmed the identity of a high school student who was killed in a crash in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County last week.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township.

He was a student at Arthur P. Schalick High School.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, May 3, around 6 a.m. at Deer Pen Park.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a South Jersey high school student on Tuesday night.



Police say D'Anjou was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by another Schalick High School student.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across Rt. 553 and crashed into a tree in the middle of the park.

D'Anjou was killed. The male driver was injured.

"Everyone loved him, that's the main thing that hit hard," senior Michael Donovan told Action News just days after the crash.

This was the second tragedy to hit the high school recently. Several weeks ago, a Schalick student was hit and killed while riding his bicycle.

"We're all kind of helping each other out, picking each other up, doing the best we can. It's a small school, not many kids go here. We're all close-knit," Donovan said. "We just got to do our best to help each other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pittsgrove townshiphigh schoolfatal crashstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
3 killed in fiery crash at SEPTA station in Kensington
1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington County crash
Motorcyclist dies after collision on AC Expressway
Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in Mother's Day apartment fire in Camden
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'
Researchers tracking half-ton shark along East Coast
Congress opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
Show More
Dog chasing groundhog gets stuck under concrete in Chester Co.
Brittney Griner's Russian detention extended by 1 month, lawyer says
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
70+ NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
800 impacted by hepatitis A at NJ Starbucks eligible for 2nd shot
More TOP STORIES News