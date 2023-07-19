Pizza delivery driver shoots suspect during carjacking, attempted robbery in Chestnut Hill

A pizza delivery driver shot a suspect during a carjacking and attempted robbery in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pizza delivery driver shot a suspect during a carjacking and attempted robbery in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened as the 21-year-old pulled up to the Village at Chestnut Hill apartments on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue late Tuesday night.

Two masked men with guns forced the delivery driver back into his vehicle, police said.

Police said the delivery driver eventually got out of the car and one suspect followed him. That's when a shootout occurred.

The delivery driver was not hurt and has a license to carry, police said.

One suspect was shot in the back. Police said a second suspect remains on the run.

