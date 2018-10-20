Plane makes emergency landing on Southern California freeway

A small plane with a student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a Southern California freeway.The California Highway Patrol says the plane landed safely in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Friday morning after reporting engine trouble.Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student.The CHP says the instructor landed the plane. Video taken by a motorist on the freeway shows the plane gliding down between cars and rolling along two lanes.The pilot and student pushed the plane to the freeway shoulder to avoid blocking traffic.------