New fillers, new skin tighteners ahead in 2020 beauty forecast

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Experts predict 2020 will be a year of change, appearance-wise. Instead of one "look" or "style", diversity and individuality will be more valued than ever.A local plastic surgeon told Action News there'll be more tools than ever to look your best.Dr. Steve Davis, of Davis Cosmetic Surgery, says subtle improvement are the watch-words for 2020."If it's fillers, if its breast implants, if it's liposuction, and if it's any of those things, the unnatural look is really fading away," he said.Dr. Davis says surgical techniques are more refined and more products are coming on the market. He expects a new generation of fillers, created for specific spots like the chin, jawline, or hollows at the temple.These fillers will go closer to the bone to support from underneath, rather than just plumping the skin."It's also going to have more longevity. So it's not going to be something that goes away in a year or so. It's going to last maybe 2 to 3 years," he said.A few years ago, Kybella, a fat-melting injectable, was all the buzz.But Dr. Davis says results weren't fast enough, so it's now been put in a supporting role, being used to clear spots left over after faster-acting procedures like CoolSculpting."I can take my little bit of Kybella and almost use it like an eraser and just inject that little area," he says.Scientific research is also driving new inventions, such as the Renuvion J-Plasma to tighten sagging skin. It slips in just under the skin through a small incision, using helium gas to tighten the bonds between skin layers, firming up the face.Dr. Davis expects new studies out in 2020 will give Renuvion a push.Another device he thinks will be on the rise is Forma, a less-invasive procedure using radio-frequency energy for gentle tightening, or spot improvements.When Action News visited Dr. Davis's office, a woman was undergoing treatments for a little bulge under the chin she noticed in her passport photo.Dr. Davis says new skin devices are being made for use with ALL skin colors, which wasn't true in the past, and he predicts you'll hear more about "prejuvenation," keeping skin healthy before aging shows.