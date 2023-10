Man shot and killed in Point Breeze shooting

Man dies after being shot in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Point Breeze.

It happened on the 2200 block of Tasker Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the victim was shot several times in the leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

Police are searching for the gunman.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.