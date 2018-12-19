Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are hoping the public can help identify two burglary suspects.They were seen on camera breaking the front, glass door of the "Pantry One" on Marlton Pike in Evesham Township.It happened last Friday when the store was closed.They took $1800 in cash and more than $1000 worth of cigarettes.If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Evesham Police Department.------