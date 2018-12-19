Police: 2 suspects sought for burglarizing Evesham Township store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 2 suspects sought for burglarizing Evesham Twp. store. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are hoping the public can help identify two burglary suspects.

They were seen on camera breaking the front, glass door of the "Pantry One" on Marlton Pike in Evesham Township.

It happened last Friday when the store was closed.

They took $1800 in cash and more than $1000 worth of cigarettes.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Evesham Police Department.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsburglaryEvesham
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
4 now charged in quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia basement
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Wolf commutes life term of drug dealer in prison 22 years
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Show More
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Los Angeles
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Pres. George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for decade
Trump to announce US will withdraw troops from Syria: Officials
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
More News