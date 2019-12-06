Police: 2 women steal wallet at Northern Liberties bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing a wallet from a woman at a Northern Liberties bar.

It happened on November 26 on the 800 block of North 3rd Street.

Police said the two female suspects sat next to the 46-year-old victim.

One of the suspects who was wearing a baseball cap reached into the victim's purse and took her wallet containing multiple credit cards, police said.

The stolen credit cards were then used at various locations.

Anyone with information should call Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
