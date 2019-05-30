Police: 3 suspects sought for assault and robbery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video of three suspects wanted in connection to an assault and robbery.

Investigators believe these are the three people who approached a man on the 1700 block of Melon Street.

It happened last Monday around 10:20 p.m.

It is alleged that one of the suspects distracted the victim with a question about his dog.

Another suspect punched him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was kicked and robbed of his iPhone.

The suspects fled in a dark colored late model vehicle.
