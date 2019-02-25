Police: 4 people found dead inside Bucks County apartment

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A investigation is underway after four people were found dead in Morrisville, Bucks County on Monday night.

The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. along the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

Police tell Action News that four people were found dead inside of an apartment.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office confirms to Action News that Morrisville Borough Police and county detectives are on scene investigating.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
