Police: 4th arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder

The victim, 33-year-old Nana Opoku, was shot in the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard on April 18.
Authorities announced Wednesday morning that another arrest was made earlier in the week. Police say three other arrests were made in May and June.
Sixteen-year-old Christina P. Zogar from the 6600 block of Guyer Avenue, was arrested by Philadelphia Police on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 750 Race Street.
A male identified as 20-year-old Tejan Sherif from the 200 block of Marshall Avenue was arrested on June 18, 2019, on the 200 block of Marshall Avenue.
A third male identified as 21-year-old Abdoulaye Doucoure from the Unit block of S. 2nd Street was arrested on June 27, 2019, at 750 Race Street.
On Monday, 22-year-old Alfred D. Bargor from the 200 block of 9th Street, was arrested on July 22, 2019, at 750 Race Street.
Each defendant was charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.