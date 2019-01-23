U.S. & WORLD

Police: 5 fatally shot inside Florida bank, suspect arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man arrested after opening fire inside Florida bank. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 23, 2019.

SEBRING, Fla. --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingbankFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Week 5: House Dems float '21st Century' border security plan
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff in Salem; no injuries reported
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Dogs, cats removed from boarded-up home in Burlington Co.
8 nurses give birth in 8 months at Bryn Mawr Hospital
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
West Chester School District opts for gender neutral graduation gowns
AccuWeather: Flooding and gutsy winds likely Thursday
City to enforce lost and stolen gun law
Show More
Heavy rains lead to sewage problems in Lehigh Valley
City of Wilmington settles pool discrimination lawsuit
Digital neighborhood watch page takes off in West Philadelphia
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Burlington County mom accused of suffocating son appears in court
More News