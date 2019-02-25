Police: 5 people found dead inside Bucks County apartment

BREAKING: Police now say 5 bodies found dead in Morrisville apt. Two others hospitalized. Stay with Action News for further breaking developments ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/wenzG2XkLS — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) February 26, 2019

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after they say five people have been found dead inside an apartment in Morrisville, Bucks County on Monday night.The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. along the 200 block of West Bridge Street.Police tell Action News that five bodies were recovered. Two women were also transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.A neighbor and friend of the victims was hysterical upon arriving on scene. Police responded after someone had asked authorities to do a wellness check on the people in the ground floor apartment after they had not been seen in a week.A neighbor who lives next door says a woman in her 40s lives there with her two children, a 14 and 21-year-old.Some neighbors say they thought it was odd that the trash was piling up outside their apartment door and had not been carried to the dumpster because they were very diligent about doing so."It's creepy, it gets crazy. I've been living here like 20 years, I've never seen anything like this before," said Tracey Hall.Authorities are calling these five deaths suspicious in nature.Further details surrounding the deaths have not yet been released.