Police arrest New Castle man for stealing a vehicle, assaulting an officer

Delaware State Police have arrested and charged a New Castle man with multiple felonies after he stole a vehicle Friday morning.Police were called to the Citgo gas station at 3625 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington just before 9:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a stolen 2008 Chevy Impala.The vehicle had been left running and unoccupied in the parking lot while the owner entered the business to make a purchase.A trooper located the stolen vehicle just before noon in the 100 block of West Edinburgh Drive in the development of Coventry in New Castle.The trooper approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 38-year-old Cam L. Herring.Herring then accelerated, striking the trooper as he fled the scene.Police immediately began a search of the area.The stolen vehicle was located, unoccupied, in the unit block of Dunsinane Drive a short time later.At the same time, multiple 911 calls were received describing a man trying to access multiple residences on Dunsinane Drive.While searching the area, police were flagged down by a woman who said the man had entered her home and was hiding in the attic.The Delaware State Police K-9 unit entered the residence at which time Herring surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.Herring faces a number of charges, including Second Degree Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Second Degree Burglary.The injured trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.-----