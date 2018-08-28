Police body cam captures dramatic rescue of family from Texas house fire

A police officer's body camera recorded the dramatic rescue of a family of seven from a Texas house fire.According to police, Officer Sam Click was patrolling his assigned area when he found the garage of a duplex home engulfed in flames.The fire was moving toward the home where a dad and his six young children were asleep inside.Body camera footage showed Click waking up the sleeping father inside, and then getting each of the children.All made it out without any injuries.------