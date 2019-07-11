Police: Boy killed, woman injured after being struck by unlicensed driver in Egg Harbor City

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed in a crash that also injured a woman in Atlantic County, New Jersey.It happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.Police said a 2011 GMC pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Jorge Rodriguez was traveling west approaching Buffalo Avenue.At the same time, a woman and two young children were crossing the White Horse Pike.They were then struck by Rodriguez's truck, the Egg Harbor City Police Department said.The 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with life threatening injuries.Rodriguez was charged with Unlicensed Driver Involved in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash.Rodriguez was also issued a motor vehicle summons for being an unlicensed driver. He was processed and released on a complaint-summons.Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the Egg City Police Department at (609) 965-2901 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unit at (609) 909-7800.Hamilton Township Police Department, Galloway Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Egg Harbor City Fire Department, Galloway Township Rescue Squad and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the investigation.