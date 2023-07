A Philadelphia police officer is among those hurt after a crash in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

Officials say a black sedan slammed into the police car while making a turn.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is among those hurt in crash in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

The Action Cam was on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of East Comly and Castor Avenues.

Officials say a black sedan slammed into the police car while making a turn.

Three people in the car were brought to the hospital.

No word this morning on their conditions.