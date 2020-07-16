1 dead, multiple injured after police chase leads to crash in Delaware County, police say

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a car stop turned into a police chase and then ended in a crash in Delaware County, police say.Collingdale police said the incident began around 1 a.m. when an officer pulled over the driver of a Ford Escape for a traffic violation at MacDade Boulevard and Chester Pike. The officer said when he exited his car to approach the vehicle the driver drove away.Police said the driver then turned into a McDonald's located on MacDade Boulevard in Darby and pulled over, but once again when the officer exited the patrol car the driver sped away, this time ramming a Darby Police vehicle in the process.The SUV then collided with a car at the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Oak Lane in Glenolden.Police said the driver, Anthony Jones, ran away from the car, leaving his three children, ages 3, 5 and 7, behind along with two injured females. Jones was subsequently apprehended and arrested.The driver of the car that was struck was seriously injured and was transported to Crozier-Chester Medical Center. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police have not identified the victims pending notification of their families.Police said multiple handguns and narcotics were recovered from Jones and Jones' vehicle.Jones, 26, of Chester, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, assaulting a police officer as well as several other motor vehicle and weapons-related offenses.The section of MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane remained closed for some time Thursday morning while police investigated.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Carter at 610-586-0502 or Det. Deery at 610-891-4700.