Police chase suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a series of burglaries following a high-speed chase on Monday night.

Police in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties were searching by car and air for the suspect.

The vehicle was spotted around 10 p.m. in the area of Castor and Cottman avenues and a chase ensued.

Philadelphia police put the word out to neighboring counties and got the cooperation of neighboring Montgomery County.

As luck would have it, the car surfaced in Montgomery County in the area of Washington Lane, but the suspect was able to getaway.

The chase led officers back into the Philadelphia and onto Lincoln Drive.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were able to corner the suspect near Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Burholme section.
No injuries have been reported.

