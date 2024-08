Police in Delaware County investigating after juvenile shot

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating after a juvenile was shot Tuesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 400 block of Darby Terrace in Darby, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where there is no word yet on their condition.

No further details have been released on this incident, including the victim's age or what led to the gunfire.