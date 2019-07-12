Philadelphia police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Police say a driver hit several pedestrians and another vehicle outside a hospital in Center City Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.The crash happened at 10th and Sansom streets around 4 p.m.According to investigators, a 68-year-old man behind the wheel of Dodge Challenger lost control while driving southbound on 10th when he jumped the curb and struck three people.The impact left a 64-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman in critical condition.Police say the Challenger then crossed Sansom and hit a Nissan Rogue SUV with a family of three inside.Those family members - a 31-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman - are in stable condition.The driver of the Challenger is also in stable condition.Jefferson Hospital officials said eight patients were being treated there. There was no word on the eighth person's condition.A child was reportedly taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after the crash.Details on that child's condition were not immediately available.