Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a driver after a car chase ended in a crash in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on North 15th Street and Fountain Street.

Police said the suspect was wanted for stealing a work van.



According to officials, officers began a pursuit but that ended when the suspect crashed into numerous parked cars.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot. Police were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

There were no injuries reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacar crashpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case in Philly
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
Rowan University meets with students to talk about recent suicides
Show More
African American community gather to address crime problem in Philly
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
Police: 'Peeping tom' arrested for theft spree in Lower Merion Twp.
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
More TOP STORIES News