Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a driver after a car chase ended in a crash in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on North 15th Street and Fountain Street.Police said the suspect was wanted for stealing a work van.According to officials, officers began a pursuit but that ended when the suspect crashed into numerous parked cars.The suspect allegedly fled on foot. Police were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.There were no injuries reported.