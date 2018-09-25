Police are looking for the man captured on surveillance video during an armed robbery at a Rite Aid store at Broad and Cheltenham.Police and the FBI want the public's help in catching him and a frequent accomplice for an alleged 20 robberies in the Philadelphia and Cheltenham areas since mid-August.In most cases their faces were covered.Police said their crime wave began on August 17 and has gone non-stop ever since.In the video you can see multiple pictures of the same two people committing armed heists over the course of the last 5 weeks."These robberies are committed by at least two individuals. These individuals are brazen in their demeanor, they come in wielding a gun, sometimes two guns, in these robberies. They are demanding money and they are making off with cash," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Malachi Jones.The FBI is assisting in the investigation because of the multitude of crimes that have crossed jurisdictional lines.Twice this month, police said the same duo struck at a Rite Aid at Broad and Cheltenham, just outside the Philadelphia city limits.Fortunately during this 20 incident crime spree no one was injured.If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to contact police or the FBI.------