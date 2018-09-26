EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4341534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Serial armed robbers wanted for 20 crimes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

Philadelphia police and the FBI are looking two armed robbers behind a crime spree in Philadelphia and neighboring Cheltenham Township.The most recent crime was on Monday at a Boost Mobile store on Frankford Avenue in PhiladelphiaPolice and federal authorities say the same suspects are now wanted for 20 armed robberies since mid-August.In most cases, their faces were covered.Surveillance video shows multiple pictures of the same two people committing armed heists over the course of the last five weeks."These robberies are committed by at least two individuals. These individuals are brazen in their demeanor, they come in wielding a gun, sometimes two guns, in these robberies. They are demanding money and they are making off with cash," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Malachi Jones.The FBI is assisting in the investigation because of the multitude of crimes that have crossed jurisdictional lines.Twice this month, police said the same duo struck at a Rite Aid at Broad and Cheltenham, just outside the Philadelphia city limits.Fortunately, during this 20 incident crime spree, no one was injured.If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to contact police or the FBI.------