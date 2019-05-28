Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crime scene stretched for more than a city block as police investigated a shooting that injured a man in North Philadelphia Monday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Germantown Avenue and West Cumberland Street.Police were originally called to a scene a block and half from where the shooting happened. Officers then ended up following the blood trail to the 2400 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said someone drove the shooting victim to Temple University Hospital.Officials said he was hit in the ankle and is listed in stable condition.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.