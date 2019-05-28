Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crime scene stretched for more than a city block as police investigated a shooting that injured a man in North Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Germantown Avenue and West Cumberland Street.

Police were originally called to a scene a block and half from where the shooting happened. Officers then ended up following the blood trail to the 2400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police said someone drove the shooting victim to Temple University Hospital.

Officials said he was hit in the ankle and is listed in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newshomicide investigationgun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Burnout deemed medical diagnosis
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
Show More
Services for fallen Pa. state trooper
1-year-old boy killed in N.C. golf cart accident
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
College grad's photo honors sacrifice of farm worker parents
Video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance
More TOP STORIES News