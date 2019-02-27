Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman

EMBED </>More Videos

Pizza deliveryman killed in Overbrook Park. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a pizza deliveryman had no idea what he was walking into when he responded to a home that was under construction in Overbrook Park.

Authorities say it appears the victim was likely set up by a gunman who all along planned on robbing the deliveryman and ended up killing him.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday just outside of a home along the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old deliveryman was shot once in the chest just outside of the property.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and called police.

The victim was rushed to Lankenau Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the gunman went to great lengths to carry out the robbery.

"The house is under construction right now so we believe that the individuals who did this broke into the rear of the property and staged this robbery, and it turned into a homicide," Philadelphia Police Captain Ray Evers said.

Police have notified other pizza parlors and delivery businesses in the area. They're urging drivers to be extra vigilant as they search for the gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingcrimepizzadelivery serviceNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Trump, Kim greet each other with handshake
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Calif. mom suspected of killing baby, tossing son from landing
Viral Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
Guilty verdict in NJ trial of man accused in classmate's murder
House OKs Democrats' bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
Show More
Family alleges hazing in crash that injured 4 students in Del.
Soda consumption among Philly teens dropping dramatically, report says
Consumer Reports list of top car and SUV picks
Real IDs available for Pennsylvanians on Friday
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
More News