Police ID driver found dead on I-95 in Tinicum Twp.; search underway for shooter

By
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for the person responsible for fatally shooting a driver on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

It happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township.

EMBED More News Videos

Pa. State Police provide update on fatal shooting on I-95 on October 19, 2020.



Around 5:30 p.m. police found the driver, 31-year-old Clifford Douby, inside a crashed black Honda on the southbound lanes of the highway.

Police say Douby sustained a gunshot wound and was found dead at the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 video: Crash causes major delays on I-95 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on October 19, 2020.



Further circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown at this time, but police do believe that the shooter was inside another unknown vehicle.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area of Exit 9 on I-95 to come forward with information by calling 484-840-1000.

Police say they working around the clock to solve this case.

"Our criminal investigation unit members are working extensively, following up on all info received pertaining to this incident. I assure you that our department is doing everything possible to arrest this person or persons responsible," said Trooper Jessica Tobin with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyaccidenttraffic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
Excitement building for first-time voters
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Biden in Philly
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
More TOP STORIES News