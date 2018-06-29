U.S. & WORLD

Police ID victims of Maryland newspaper shooting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Capital Gazette shooting victims: (Top, from left) Gerald Fischmann, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara; (Bottom, from left) Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters (Capital Gazette)</span></div>
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WPVI) --
Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Authorities said the gunman entered the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and "looked for his victims."

The employees killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, police said.

GERALD FISCHMAN



Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor at the Capital Gazette, was an "old-fashioned journalist," a former editor of the paper said.

Steve Gunn remembered Fischman as "the master of AP style" who "made sure everything was just right."

"He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Fischman had worked at the paper 26 years, .

ROB HIAASEN



Journalist Rob Hiaasen's family is "devastated" by his death, said his brother, author Carl Hiaasen.

Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime columnist for the Miami Herald, confirmed that his brother, also a columnist and an editor, was one of the Annapolis victims.

In a brief phone call with The Associated Press, Carl Hiaasen said his family "was devastated beyond words" by the senseless killing of his brother at The Capital Gazette.

"He was the most remarkable person. So gifted and talented and dedicated to journalism," he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Saying he was too wracked with grief to speak further, Hiaasen referred an AP reporter to something he had just posted to his Facebook page, describing Rob as one of the most "gentle and funny people I've ever known."

Gunn, the former Capital Gazette editor, said Rob Hiaasen was a "gifted editor who had an aura of an artist around him who made people want to make journalism a beautiful craft."

JOHN McNAMARA



John McNamara was a longtime staff writer at the paper.

Gunn said McNamara was workmanlike - "classic come to work and tell me what I need to do."

The paper said McNamara started as a news copy editor before going to a rival paper to pursue his dream of sports reporting. However, the Gazette would hire him back, and he would remain there for 24 years.

A former editor said McNamara enjoyed playing sports as much as he enjoyed writing about them.

REBECCA SMITH


Rebecca Smith was a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette. The paper said she was a recent hire, but had already proven herself as a newsroom asset. She described herself on her Facebook page as "Dog Mom. Softball Fiance. Bonus Mom to the best kid ever."

WENDI WINTERS



Special publications editor Wendi Winters was "the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said.

Winters was passionate about serving the community and a role model for younger journalist, he recalled.

"She was in many ways the best part of the newspaper in that she cared so much about the city," he said.

And while still trying to piece together what happened, the staff refused to let the incident stop them from going to print the next day.



The five victims featured above the fold -"5 shot dead at The Capital."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmass shootingshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News