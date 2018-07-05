New Jersey State Police identify woman found dismembered, burned in Lawrence Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID woman found dismembered, burned: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 5, 2018 (WPVI)

LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Investigators in New Jersey are asking for help finding the person who brutally killed a 32-year-old woman.

Tonya Cook's remains were found Monday morning at the edge of a farm field in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County.

State Police said Cook's body had been dismembered and burned.

Cook is from Vineland and known to have ties throughout the county.

If you know anything about this crime - you are asked to call New Jersey State Police at the Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbody foundmurderhomicide investigationLawrence Township (Cumberland County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News