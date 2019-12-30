Police identify grandmother found lying in a pool of blood, dead in her Logan home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Candles and stuffed animals now sit next to a photograph on a porch in the 5900 block of North Norwood Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia.The picture was placed there late Sunday by the family of 59-year-old Gwendolyn Fuller.The memorial started hours after she was found unresponsive in a pool of blood inside her home by her son.On Monday, Philadelphia police revealed Fuller was found with apparent gunshot wounds to her neck and chest.She was pronounced dead at the home."Why would someone want to hurt Gwen?" asked neighbor Marla Green.She was affectionately known in the neighborhood as "Ms. Gwen." News of her brutal murder quickly spread."Gwen knew everybody and everybody loved Gwen," Green added. "Gwen loved everybody, everybody."Action News spoke with Fuller's son off-camera on Sunday.He told us he last spoke with his mother on Saturday.He said when he came by for a visit the next day he found the front door locked and went in through the open back door, adding it was his 4-year-old twin sons that found her in an upstairs bedroom."I was so sad to hear about her," said neighbor Barbara BaylorBaylor said the tragedy has rattled the community to its core."I hope they catch up with whoever did it, I hope they do," Baylor said.Other neighbors say "Ms. Gwen," who grew up in the neighborhood, was well-respected and viewed by many as a mother figure to generations of families in the area.Many now holding onto their memories as they grieve alongside family members."My memories is going to be the smile that she always had on her face, how she greeted everybody, you hear me?" said neighbor Darryl Brown.The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.So far, police say there are no arrests or a motive.The investigation is ongoing.