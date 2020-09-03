crime

Philadelphia police identify two 17-year-olds killed in Point Breeze quadruple shooting

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street.

According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, three gunmen walked up on foot and started opening fire. Roughly 23 shell casings were found at the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

DEADLY SHOOTING: A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.



Police say two 17-year-old males were shot multiple times throughout the body. They were rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

On Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Jaheim Lamarre, of the 1700 block of 19th St., and Zahquesz McFadden, of the 1800 block of Moore St.

A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male also suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

"Quite frankly it's rare, but I'm at a loss for words. The good news here is that we have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this," said Outlaw.

Outlaw said she has been talking to young people in the community and that some have expressed a sense of hopelessness and despair.

"We've had some folks tell us that, 'We're going to do what we're going to do,'" she said. "They say jobs are one thing, but you got to give me jobs where I can take care of my family. That means we need more folks to step up and help teach these young folks a trade, a skill, a vocation. College isn't for everybody."

No arrests have been made, but police believe the suspect may have been wearing all black clothing with a black mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Millennials lead town hall with Philly police, mayor
Police: Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault
Police search for suspect wanted in Philadelphia robbery
Officials, family decry defacement of mural honoring Philly officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms possible this evening
In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation
Philadelphia schools work to fix connectivity issues for Day 2
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Crews continue to look for boy swept away in NC flash flood
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
Show More
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Pedestrian hit, killed in Delaware
Millennials lead town hall with Philly police, mayor
2-alarm fire forces more than a dozen from their homes in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News