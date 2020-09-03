Philadelphia police identify two 17-year-olds killed in Point Breeze quadruple shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6403403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DEADLY SHOOTING: A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left two teens dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Wednesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street.According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, three gunmen walked up on foot and started opening fire. Roughly 23 shell casings were found at the scene.Police say two 17-year-old males were shot multiple times throughout the body. They were rushed to an area hospital where they later died.On Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Jaheim Lamarre, of the 1700 block of 19th St., and Zahquesz McFadden, of the 1800 block of Moore St.A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male also suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle."Quite frankly it's rare, but I'm at a loss for words. The good news here is that we have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this," said Outlaw.Outlaw said she has been talking to young people in the community and that some have expressed a sense of hopelessness and despair."We've had some folks tell us that, 'We're going to do what we're going to do,'" she said. "They say jobs are one thing, but you got to give me jobs where I can take care of my family. That means we need more folks to step up and help teach these young folks a trade, a skill, a vocation. College isn't for everybody."No arrests have been made, but police believe the suspect may have been wearing all black clothing with a black mask.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.