Police investigate 2 armed robberies in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Cherry Hill are investigating two armed robberies that occurred over the past week.

The first incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 7th at the Rite Aid at 823 Cooper Landing Road.

Police say a male entered the Rite Aid, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The second incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday, November 9th at the Love on a Hanger store at 484 Evesham Road.

Police say the male suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

Again, the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The suspect in both robberies was wearing a full face mask and is described as having an olive or dark complexion, and is about 6'0" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department Investigate Unit at 856-488-7833 or Detective Rene Lobanov at 856-432-8823.

