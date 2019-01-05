Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
There was quite a scare for some residents in New Castle, Delaware late Friday night.

Someone reportedly poured gasoline all over the inside of a townhouse.

More than a dozen people were forced out into the cold and rain as a precaution.

The Action Cam was on the 100 block of Freedom Trail in the Saddlebrook Development just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police tell us there was no fire, but several gas cans were found at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

