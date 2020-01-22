assault

Philadelphia police investigate claim that Flyers mascot Gritty assaulted 13-year-old

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, shoots T-shirts into the crowd during the second intermission of the Flyers' preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Action News reached out to the Flyers for comment and are waiting for a response.

Further details surrounding the assault were not immediately available.
