Police investigate possible hate crime at University of Delaware fraternity party

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was savagely beaten at an off-campus party.

In a cell phone video of the assault, which happened near the University of Delaware Friday night, you can see several people punch, kick and pounce on 23-year-old Rancel Valdez breaking his leg.

Valdez said it all began after a group began making degrading references to sexual orientation.

The party was hosted by the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Police are reviewing the video to determine the motive and decide who might face charges.

The University of Delaware tells Action News the offenders could face expulsion.

