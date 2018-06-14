PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who shot and killed a man near a Pizza Hut in the Tacony section of the city.
The gunfire erupted shortly before noon Thursday in the area of Wells Street and Frankford Avenue.
Police roped off a large area with crime scene tape and focused on a minivan.
They say the 33-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the face. Medics rushed him to the hospital but he died from his injuries.
The suspects left the scene in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.
If you witnessed this crime or know anything about it, you are asked to call police.
