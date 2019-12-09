Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Township gym

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some gym-goers in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania were the victims of smash-and-grab thieves who targeted their vehicles.It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Orange Theory Fitness.At least six cars were hit.Authorities say the suspect or suspects may have been inside a gray or silver newer model Dodge Durango.It was not clear if all of that cars that were broken into had something stolen.Anyone with information is asked to contact Doylestown Township police at 215-348-4200.