Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Township gym

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some gym-goers in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania were the victims of smash-and-grab thieves who targeted their vehicles.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Orange Theory Fitness.

At least six cars were hit.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects may have been inside a gray or silver newer model Dodge Durango.

It was not clear if all of that cars that were broken into had something stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Doylestown Township police at 215-348-4200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown townshiptheftburglarysmash and grab
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Show More
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
More TOP STORIES News