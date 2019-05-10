Police investigating man's death in Langhorne

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Bucks County.Pennsylvania State Police and local authorities were called to the 300 block of S. Bellvue Avenue Friday morning in Langhorne.They were responding to a report of an unresponsive male found in the street.Officials tell Action News that the District Attorney's Office is also involved in the investigation.The discovery led to the closure of Gillam and Flowers avenues.No further details have been released.