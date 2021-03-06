62-year-old man found dead in blood at fire scene: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead at a fire scene in the city's Somerton section.

The fire happened Friday just after 7 p.m. on the 11000 block of Greiner Road.

Officials say smoke was showing from a twin house on arrival.

A next-door neighbor smelled smoke inside the home and was able to open the front door where he found the homeowner, authorities said.

Officials say a 62-year-old man was discovered on the floor in a pool of blood, as two separate fires were said to have started on the 2nd floor and in the basement.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire marshal is currently investigating this incident.
