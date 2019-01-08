EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4957063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three-alarm warehouse fire burns in Southwest Philadelphia: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 23, 2018

Philadelphia police say a man deliberately set a three-alarm fire at a recycling business just two days before Christmas.In video released by police on Tuesday, the suspect walks with a limp and carries a crowbar.They say he deliberately set the fire at the Gold Medal Environmental Recycling on the 1600 block of South 49th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call authorities.------