SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say a man deliberately set a three-alarm fire at a recycling business just two days before Christmas.
In video released by police on Tuesday, the suspect walks with a limp and carries a crowbar.
They say he deliberately set the fire at the Gold Medal Environmental Recycling on the 1600 block of South 49th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
The large warehouse burned for nearly a day.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call authorities.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps