Police: Limping man deliberately set SW Philadelphia recycling plant fire

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man deliberately set a three-alarm fire at a recycling business just two days before Christmas.

In video released by police on Tuesday, the suspect walks with a limp and carries a crowbar.

They say he deliberately set the fire at the Gold Medal Environmental Recycling on the 1600 block of South 49th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The large warehouse burned for nearly a day.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call authorities.

