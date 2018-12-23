Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters battle 3-alarm warehouse fire Southwest Philadelphia

Three-alarm warehouse fire burns in Southwest Philadelphia: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Southwest Philadelphia warehouse Sunday night.

A large paper recycling plant on 49th Street near Grays Avenue went up in flames, reaching three alarms just before 6:30 p.m.

Plumes of smoke billowed from the burning building.

"this is crazy. There are like three different fires happening at once," said Kori Beaman of Southwest Philadelphia. "I can't imagine how many people it is going to take to put that out."

It took firefighters almost three hours to tame the blaze.

"The odds are while the fire was placed under control, it's not going anywhere," said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Firefighters will monitor hot spots to contain hot spots

There is no word on any injuries or a cause at this time.

