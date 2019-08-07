Police: Man accused of hitting stepdaughter with his vehicle

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- A man from Middletown, Delaware is accused of intentionally hitting his stepdaughter with his car.
State Police arrested 56-year-old Jimmie Brown, Junior for assault and driving under the influence.
They say Brown and the victim got into an argument in a parking lot Tuesday night.
She was apparently standing in front of his stopped car when he allegedly accelerated, hitting her.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
