Man barricades himself inside Germantown home following carjacking and crash of stolen SUV, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and SWAT teams staged outside of a house in Germantown where they say a man who had been a been a part of an armed carjacking had barricaded himself inside Wednesday morning.Police said the incident began around 3:30 a.m. when two men with guns approached a driver paying for gas and demanded the keys to his SUV.According to investigators, the men then crashed the stolen vehicle on the 4800 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said the men ran from the scene of the crash and officers were able to apprehend one but lost track of the other.They believed he ran into a nearby home on Wyneva Street which officers then surrounded.At approximately 5:40 a.m. police declared the barricade situation over, saying the house was empty.The second suspect in the incident is still at large.