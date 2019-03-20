Crime & Safety

Police: Man dies after being found shot in Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man has died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in a basement on Wednesday.

The discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of N. Marvine Street.

Police say the 35-year-old man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No gun was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
